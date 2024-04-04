iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 7,910,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 18,630,641 shares.The stock last traded at $24.54 and had previously closed at $24.73.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38.

Institutional Trading of iShares Silver Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,298,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after acquiring an additional 132,729 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 286.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 62,304 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

