iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,141,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 2,256,902 shares.The stock last traded at $110.08 and had previously closed at $110.07.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4819 per share. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

