iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,141,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 2,256,902 shares.The stock last traded at $110.08 and had previously closed at $110.07.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.28.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4819 per share. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
