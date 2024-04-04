iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,553 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $124.87 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $125.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.36 and a 200-day moving average of $112.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

