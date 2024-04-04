iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,045 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IWP opened at $112.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $114.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

