iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stake Lessened by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $267.13. The company had a trading volume of 28,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,163. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $273.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.11 and its 200-day moving average is $240.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

