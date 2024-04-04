iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2024

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $40,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $205.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

(Free Report)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.