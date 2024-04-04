iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $40,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $205.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

