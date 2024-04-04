iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Boosted by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,508,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 523,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 3.8% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $302,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,780,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $207.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,113,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,398,680. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.09.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

