iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Sets New 52-Week High at $145.19

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $145.19 and last traded at $144.90, with a volume of 24943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.93.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.18 and a 200-day moving average of $130.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,127,000 after buying an additional 76,665 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth $339,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

