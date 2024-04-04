iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,282 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.90. 1,172,327 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.69. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

