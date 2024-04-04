iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Arcadia Wealth Management LLC

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.7% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the period.

BATS:QUAL opened at $162.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.69. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

