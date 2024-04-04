iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Etfidea LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 171,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 104,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $82.66. 2,059,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.51. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

