iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.74

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.74 and last traded at $53.67, with a volume of 383847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.28.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 131,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,047,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,211,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,231,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

