iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.78. 1,053,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,568. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $96.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.04.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.