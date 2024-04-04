iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.17

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.17 and last traded at $33.17, with a volume of 845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.92.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $639.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.81.

Get iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,094,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 319.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 85,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 64,813 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.