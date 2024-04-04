iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.91

Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.91 and last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 1204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.
iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,460,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,082,000 after buying an additional 203,398 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,825 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,527,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,856,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,111,000. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,220,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,542,000 after purchasing an additional 218,673 shares in the last quarter.
About iShares International Equity Factor ETF
The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.
