iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 168,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 409,047 shares.The stock last traded at $24.67 and had previously closed at $24.71.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 2,682.9% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 634,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,931,000 after buying an additional 612,139 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 116.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 509,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after acquiring an additional 273,800 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,511,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 92,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 66,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 340.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 80,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 61,854 shares during the period.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

