iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,672 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $640,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,746,000 after buying an additional 12,581,200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 989.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,671,000 after buying an additional 1,904,397 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 98,451.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,413,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after buying an additional 1,411,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,276,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,192,000 after buying an additional 1,224,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.82. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1503 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

