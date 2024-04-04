iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 493.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 201,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,865,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,641,000. Derbend Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,894,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,099. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

