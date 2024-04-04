iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.29

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.29 and last traded at $68.24, with a volume of 101276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.76.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC now owns 189,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

