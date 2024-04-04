iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Lessened by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 959,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,392 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.8% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $67,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $3,749,602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $770,000,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.46.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.