iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947,319 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,173,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 128,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 97,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 179,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 32,492 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $57.97 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

