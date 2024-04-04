iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Earns “Mixed” Rating from OTR Global

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “mixed” rating reiterated by investment analysts at OTR Global in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
iQIYI Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ IQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,278,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,621,727. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.27. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. Research analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI
iQIYI Company Profile
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.
