iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Earns “Mixed” Rating from OTR Global

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “mixed” rating reiterated by investment analysts at OTR Global in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

iQIYI Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,278,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,621,727. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.27. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. Research analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 92.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 5.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

