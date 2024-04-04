IOTA (MIOTA) Hits Market Cap of $1.01 Billion

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $16.46 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IOTA has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000456 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002737 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,210,367,601 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

