IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Down 4.8%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.51. 2,099,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 6,955,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IONQ. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get IonQ alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IonQ

IonQ Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a negative net margin of 715.77%. On average, analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IonQ news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $104,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,619,941 shares in the company, valued at $67,523,398.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IonQ news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $104,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,619,941 shares in the company, valued at $67,523,398.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 29,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $300,410.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,576.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,556 shares of company stock worth $882,871 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new stake in IonQ in the first quarter worth about $37,753,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in IonQ in the fourth quarter worth about $67,421,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IonQ by 30.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,291,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,268 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IonQ in the fourth quarter worth about $26,430,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in IonQ by 485.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,999 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.