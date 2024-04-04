Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 118,131 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical volume of 65,493 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of PBR stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 34,538,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,867,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.76.

View Our Latest Report on PBR

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.