Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for TD SYNNEX (SNX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) recently:

4/2/2024 – TD SYNNEX had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2024 – TD SYNNEX had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $126.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/28/2024 – TD SYNNEX had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $122.00 to $138.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2024 – TD SYNNEX had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

3/27/2024 – TD SYNNEX had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $111.00 to $118.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2024 – TD SYNNEX had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $110.00 to $113.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $118.93. 325,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,306. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $119.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.44. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.64.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 23.22%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,534,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $518,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,700.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,289,905 shares of company stock valued at $232,556,362. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $1,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,379,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,934,000 after buying an additional 371,322 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,756,000 after buying an additional 64,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

