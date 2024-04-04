Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 4th (A, ABT, AC, ADPT, ALK, AMAL, APH, AVTR, AVY, AYI)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 4th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $132.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $125.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC)

was given a C$18.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $29.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $117.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $223.00 to $234.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $250.00 to $315.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $295.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $227.00 to $261.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $64.00 to $60.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) was given a C$95.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$52.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $57.00 to $61.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $33.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $16.50 to $17.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $240.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,500 ($18.83) to GBX 1,200 ($15.06). The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $58.00 to $60.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $30.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $900.00 to $881.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $387.00 to $410.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $255.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) was given a C$3.50 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by Argus from $3,265.00 to $3,366.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 160 ($2.01) to GBX 175 ($2.20). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $127.00 to $130.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from C$170.00 to C$175.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$172.00 to C$190.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $276.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$112.00 to C$121.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from C$120.00 to C$130.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $96.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $355.00 to $376.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $198.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $53.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $166.00 to $186.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $32.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $3.00 to $2.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $31.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $86.00 to $92.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $80.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $291.00 to $322.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $160.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $165.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $93.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) had its price target raised by Haywood Securities from C$2.50 to C$3.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $418.00 to $435.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.50 to $21.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $21.00 to $19.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $49.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $345.00 to $362.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $100.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $212.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $5.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $188.00 to $210.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $21.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $3.00 to $5.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $147.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $19.00 to $23.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $24.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $20.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $23.00 to $25.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $98.00 to $100.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $300.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $19.50 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $550.00 to $585.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $124.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $214.00 to $227.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $97.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $52.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $28.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $45.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $36.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $86.00 to $87.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC to $210.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) was given a C$3.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $6.50. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $12.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $67.00 to $72.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $126.00 to $136.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $172.00 to $183.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $4.50 to $3.90. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $9.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $55.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $157.00 to $149.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$39.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$77.00.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $4.25. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $155.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $1.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $128.00 to $152.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $100.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $66.00 to $65.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $1.75 to $1.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $89.00 to $99.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $88.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sernova (TSE:SVA) was given a C$1.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $340.00 to $370.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$26.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target boosted by Gordon Haskett from $200.00 to $220.00. Gordon Haskett currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $575.00 to $610.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $86.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $105.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target increased by HSBC Holdings plc from $218.00 to $240.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $49.00 to $54.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $8.50. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $600.00 to $500.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $16.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$23.00 to C$27.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $171.00 to $184.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $9.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $79.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $85.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $320.00 to $340.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $151.00 to $156.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $138.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $130.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.50 to $52.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

