Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $538,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $447.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.89. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

