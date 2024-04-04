Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHB. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 145,002 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 314,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 699.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 554,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PHB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 46,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,020. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $18.24.

Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

