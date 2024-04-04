Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Stock Position Reduced by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,613 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

PRF stock opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $38.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.48.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

