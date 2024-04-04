Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) is Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $11,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,057,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,340,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039,924 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,147,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,198 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429,941 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 369.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,621,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,626 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 435.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,087,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137,312 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average is $34.48. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $38.55.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

