Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.08

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.08 and last traded at $50.08, with a volume of 945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.62.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3,568.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

