Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPA. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,256,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,523,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,747,000 after acquiring an additional 322,581 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,358,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,749,000 after acquiring an additional 200,569 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,483,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.28. 400,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,223. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $77.17 and a twelve month high of $101.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

