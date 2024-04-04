Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Short Interest Update

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the February 29th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.3 %

ISRG opened at $383.42 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $252.04 and a 1-year high of $403.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.66. The stock has a market cap of $135.90 billion, a PE ratio of 76.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.20.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

