Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) fell 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.45. 1,247,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 9,622,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on LUNR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday.

Intuitive Machines Stock Down 5.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a market cap of $729.50 million, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.23.

In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNR. CPMG Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth $14,270,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the third quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth about $2,549,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth about $2,430,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth about $1,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

Featured Articles

