International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.95. 2,199,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,050,379. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

