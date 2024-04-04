Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.76 and last traded at $40.53. 12,786,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 45,021,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its holdings in Intel by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 14,377 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 115,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $6,895,000. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

