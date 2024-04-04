Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Susquehanna

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Susquehanna in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Intel Price Performance

INTC traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $40.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,344,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,940,488. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $171.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.87, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 115,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $6,895,000. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $4,180,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $24,011,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

