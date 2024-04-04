Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 945 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIOV. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,631,000 after acquiring an additional 182,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 103.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 343,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after purchasing an additional 175,114 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 126,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 63,340 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 369,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after purchasing an additional 43,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 63,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 42,361 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $85.92 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $70.68 and a 1 year high of $90.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.86.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

