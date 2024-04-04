Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases 400 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780,743 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,272 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,396,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,957,000 after purchasing an additional 82,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $41.31 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

