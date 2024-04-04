Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Lowers Position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $7,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GVI. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GVI opened at $103.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.00.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

