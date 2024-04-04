Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $25.32 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 4.2% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $25,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 16,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $334.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.07 and a 200 day moving average of $300.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.23 and a 52 week high of $340.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

