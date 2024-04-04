Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,167 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 80,828 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8,336.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 70,024 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 740,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,979,000 after purchasing an additional 62,153 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $27.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

