Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 3,559 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $107.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.77 and its 200 day moving average is $98.43. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $85.04 and a 52-week high of $109.50.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.