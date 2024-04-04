Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 1,785 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR opened at $99.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $103.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KKR. JMP Securities raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,017,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,017,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

