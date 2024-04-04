Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $58.53 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

