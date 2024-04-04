Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires 4,940 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $62.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.19.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.