Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 800 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Capri were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Capri by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after purchasing an additional 119,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,973,000 after buying an additional 177,979 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,707,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,246,000 after buying an additional 581,882 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter worth $128,347,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after buying an additional 102,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $44.81. 367,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.03. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Capri has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

