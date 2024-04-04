Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 128 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,950. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.72. The company has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

