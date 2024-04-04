Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 10,280 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,280 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 36.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $718,755,000 after buying an additional 2,862,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in PayPal by 420.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,371,000 after buying an additional 2,616,774 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,978,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,726,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.50. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Daiwa Capital Markets cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

